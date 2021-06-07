Mysore university, Hyderabad firm develop low cost Covid test kit

Mysuru: The Mysore university researchers in association with Hyderabad based Larven biologics private limited have invented low cost covid 19 test kits. Speaking to mediapersons here on Monday Mysore university vice chancellor Prof G Hemant Kumar



informed that research conducted under leadership of university retired VC and chemist prof K S Rangappa, assisted by Dr S Chandra Naik and molecular biology professor Dr C D Mohan in association with Lorven biologics private limited director Dr Venkataramana have invented simple kit called Antigen Rapid Detection Test Kit (ARDT).

Prof Rangappa said that the kit detects covid virus within minutes by using throat , nose swab. He said all variants of Covid can be detected with 90 percent accuracy. He said the kit will be marketed with bar code script. This can support to upload in server. He said the kit has been sent for approval of union government, after getting approval Lorven biologics would market it.

He said the kit has been developed under Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. As the kit is developed by government university , the cost of ADRT would be around just 100 rupees.