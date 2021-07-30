Mysore zoo becomes breeding centre for giraffes

Mysuru: The Mysuru Chamaraja zoo has become a breeding centre for giraffes. So far 22 giraffe calves have been born in the zoo. The giraffe Khushi gave birth to four calves while its daughter Lakshmi gave birth to four calves.



On July 12 last, Lakshmi and Bharat couple gave birth to male calf. The mother Lakshmi and calf is healthy post-delivery. The Zoo has four female and three male giraffes at present. The Khushi giraffe was brought from Lucknow zoo when it was two years old.

This giraffe has delivered many calves and is 16 years old now. This giraffe delivered Lakshmi in the year 2009, Bheem in the year 2012, Baby in 2012, Bharat in 2015, Trishika in 2018 and Raja in 2020. Speaking to this reporter, Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni said that the zoo has the best environment for the breeding of giraffes. Seven giraffe calves were born in last three years he added.

He said the Zoo is also sending giraffes to other states under an animal exchange programme. He said last year Zoo sent a male Giraffe Yadunandana to Bannerghatta national park. In 2018 a female Jiraffe Gowri was sent to Bannerghatta. He said the zoo sent giraffes to Gauhati, Patna , and Lucknow and even to a Zoo in Singapore. He said we have plan to send giraffes to Zoos in north Karnataka to attract animal lovers.