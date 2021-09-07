Mystery shrouds death of youth in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old youth who was attacked with lethal weapons in Madavara village of Bengaluru rural on Sunday morning succumbed to injuries late on Monday night.



The deceased has been identified as Kiran Kumar, a resident of Lakshmananagar in Hegganahalli. According to a complaint filed by his father, Jayanna G, his son Kiran had come home in Madavara around 7 am. He took plywood sheets and iron pipes from the house and went to the welding shop adjacent to their house.

Around 7.45 am, Kiran's mother Savita ran to the welding shop after hearing his loud cries and found him bleeding profusely from injuries on his neck, chest and head. Kiran collapsed in front of her. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital in his car.

Kiran died while undergoing treatment on Monday. Madanayakanahalli police who have taken up the case have charged some persons known to Jayanna with murder.

Jayanna's family is from Kodihalli of Magadi taluk in Ramanagar district. He has a dispute with the Kodihalli villagers over an ancestral property and a case is registered with Kuduru police station. The case became murkier when a woman belonging to Jayanna's rival group lodged a rape case against Kiran. Jayanna alleges that those with whom he has a property dispute were behind his son's murder.

"Kiran seems to have developed intimacy with the woman who filed a complaint against him. We suspect the attack on him was over the woman. But the investigation is in progress from all possible angles," said an investigating officer. Kiran was working as a broker at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Nelamangala and Jnanabarathi. He was also a member of a political party.