Mysuru: CM B S Yeddyurappa promises all help to flood-hit people

Mysuru: Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa said that the financial situation of State was good in spite of all the problems.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Dasara here on Saturday, Mr Yeddyurappa assured every support to the flood-hit people of North Karnataka. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi called me on phone on Friday evening promising every possible support for flood relief.

I have obtained all the details of damage from the respective deputy commissioners. Revenue Minister R Ashok has embarked on a tour of the effected districts since Friday. As per the survey, the estimated loss is Rs 9,952 crore. Crops in 10.07 lakh hectares have been damaged and infrastructure worth Rs 4,851 crore suffered loss in the State. We have already transferred Rs 36.57 crore to the accounts of 51,810 farmers who have suffered crop loss," he said.

He announced a grant of Rs 7.50 crore for the development of steps to "Devi Kere" and "Hire Kere" from where the water is brought for the "abhisheka" of Goddess Chamudeswari at Chamundeshwari temple.

On the occasion, veteran politician, Chamundeshwari MLA G T Devegowda said, "Chief Minister Mr B S Yeddyurappa is participating in Dasara as Chief Minister for sixth time, including four times when became Chief Minister in 2008, and now second time after he became Chief Miniter last year.

The corona warriors who are being honoured on the occasion have been role models to others. As Dr Ratan Tata says, since we should live with the Virus, we should focus on protecting our our lives from the disease this year and worry less about losses in our businesses," he said.

MP Pratap Simha said Chief Minister Mr B S Yeddyurappa is committed for development of Mysuru which is second only to Bengaluru. On Friday evening on his arrival to Mysuru, he has agreed to extend support on measures for expansion of Mysuru airport. And he has also promised to take up matter on including 77 revenue layouts to Mysuru city next cabinet meeting, he said.