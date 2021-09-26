Mysuru: Dasara jumbos getting royal treatment

Mysuru: The eight Dasara jumbos which will be part of the nine-day festivities are getting royal treatment. The forest department is keeping an eye on the health of the Abhimanyu-led jumbo team.

Special food is being prepared regularly. Each elephant is getting around 5 kg of food every day consisting of millets, vegetables, butter and onion. Around 120 kg food is needed to feed the elephants.

They are also fed coconut and jaggery besides fodder as they are being trained for the arduous task of Jamboo Savari to be held on October 15. Preparations are in full swing at the Mysuru Palace for the Dasara festivities. Twenty-year-old Lakshmi and Dhananjaya are the cynosures of all eyes.

They seem to have developed a liking for each other. Abhimanyu and his team are getting trained twice a day. They also bathe two or three times daily considering the soaring temperatures in the city.

