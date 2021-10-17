Mysuru: Nada Habba held in simple yet pleasing style

Mysuru: True to its new found theme, Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara was held in a simple and traditional style with Jumbo Savari forming main attraction on Friday.

Elephant Abhimanyu successfully accomplished the task of carrying 750-kg Golden Howdah with the idol of presiding deity Goddess Chamundeshwari. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Mayor Sunanda Phalanetra, scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, district minister S T Somashekar, Mysuru district Deputy Commissioner Dr K C Bagadi Gautham and Police Commissioner Dr K Chandragupta offered floral tributes to the Goddess, between 5 pm and 5.30 pm, marking the Jumbo Savari.

A total of 21 gunshots were fired followed by the rendition of national anthem. True to the expectations, Abhimanyu performed his role for the second consecutive year with elan. With Kumki elephants- Cauvery and Chaitra on the either side, Abhimanyu walked on the procession route within the Palace, to the applause of the gathering.

For the second consecutive year, it was reduced to a simple event, complying with the prevailing Covid situation.

Earlier, Bommai performed puja to Nandi Dhwaja outside Mysuru Palace North gate (Balarama gate) of the Palace during Meena Lagna at 4.36 pm.

Tableaux and various cultural troupes were the cynosure of all the eyes. It was the 411th Dasara after Raja Wadiyar started the annual festival, continuing the tradition of Vijayanagar kings.

Though the princely rule was abolished, Wadiyars, the erstwhile rulers of Mysuru, were still leading the festival till the privy purse was abolished in 1969.In the later years, it became State sponsored event, with Golden Howdah still being the main attraction.