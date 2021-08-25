Mysuru: Police announce Rs 5Lakh reward for info on jewellery shop robbers

Mysuru: The city police have appealed through social media to cooperate in nabbing the robbers who killed a person and looted a jewellery shop in Mysuru on Monday. They have also announced Rs 5 lakh as reward for those who provide information leading to the arrest of the culprits.

The police posted the photos from the CCTV footage of the robbers on their official Facebook page with the caption:Wanted armed dacoits. The three desperadoes entered the jewellery shop and injured its owner when he resisted their robbery attempt. They closed the shutters and robbed the shop.

Before fleeing they shot dead a 23-year-old mason Chandru who came to buy jewellery. According to police, the miscreants shot the youth in his head fearing that he might attempt to catch them.

According to an eyewitness, one of the robbers wearing a blue shirt removed it immediately after finishing the job and threw it into a drainage. The police have appealed to the people to contact them if they know the identity of the miscreants.

City Police commissioner Chandragupta has formed a special team under the leadership of DCP Geetha Prasanna to nab the thieves. This is the first time in the city that a daylight robbery occurred in the busy street.