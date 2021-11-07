Mysuru prison inmates get chance to turn a new leaf  

Mysuru: The State government programme "Kalikeyinda Badalavane" (change by learning) was launched in Mysuru central prison on November 1.



The programme aims at educating illiterate prisons in jail by teaching them from first standard to degree level. The State Prisons and Correctional Services department in association with Loka Shikshana directorate launched this unique programme for prisoners throughout the State. The Mysuru central prison officers have started the programme by initiating 36 female and 407 male prisoners into education on November 1.

As part this unique programme, the government has identified educated prisoners to teach their unlettered fellow inmates. The central prison has 226 partial literate inmates. The literate prisoners have been given training to teach the illiterates by Loka Shikshana officials. Every day, illiterate prisoners are being taught for two hours while study material is being provided by the Loka Shikshana directorate.

The textbook called Balige Belaku, contains 24 lessons on reading, writing, simple mathematics and general knowledge. Speaking to The Hans India on Saturday, Mysuru Central Prison superintendent K C Divyashri said that the inmates will sit for examinations in March next year. Those who pass in the exams will be allowed to appear for SSLC examinations conducted by National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). When they clear SSLC, they will get a chance to sit for degree and post-graduation exams conducted by the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and Karnataka State Open University (KSOU).

She said through education the government plans to reform prisoners and help them find jobs after their term.

District adult education officer K H Chandra Shekar said that 40 literate prisoners have been given training in teaching. Each will teach a group of 10 prisoners.