Mysuru railway station invites applications to sell local products

Mysuru: With a view to making railwaystations a popular venue for promotion and sale of indigenous products under 'One Station One Product'scheme, South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, has invited applications frominterested agencies.

The agencies dealing insandalwood products like artefacts,soaps, perfumes, incense sticks, etc., specially from Mysuru areas, including government agencies, are invited to set up shops at the Mysuru railway station.

A temporary functional stall with easy access to passengers will be made available to the interested parties. Participants can sell different products at the station and on platforms. The duration of the stall will be 15 days, from April 8 to 22. Only one stall will be permitted at the Mysuru station. If more than one eligible application is received, the samewill be allotted on draw of lots. The registration fee is Rs 500(non-refundable).

Application may be submitted latest by 4 pmon April 7 in the office of Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, South Western Railway, Irwin Road, Mysuru – 570001. It will be opened at 4:30 pm on April 7.

Interested persons can contact Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Mysuru Division on 9731667950, stated Dr Manjunath Kanamadi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and Senior PRO.