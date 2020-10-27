Mysuru royal scion keeps tradition alive amidst Covid fear

Mysuru: A glimpse of bygone regal glory unfolded on Vijayadashami, on Monday around 11am, as 27th scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Sri Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar took out "Vijaya Yaathre" symbolically, at the Mysuru Palace premises, concluding the 10-day private Dasara festivities held as part of their traditions.

Attired in traditional golden brocaded royal robes, perfectly blended with vally, turbon and antique jewellery, Sri Yaduveer participated in series of rituals and poojas including Aayuda Uttara Pooja, Kooshmanda, and others, at Kalyanamantapa of the palace. Owing to the Covid pandemic, the erstwhile royal family celebrated Dasara in a simple way as Sri Yaduveer took out "Vijaya Yaathre" (mini procession) in car instead of silver chariot (Belli gaadi) to the temple of Goddess Bhuvaneshwari and offered Shami pooja (pooja to Banni tree) amid the tunes of Mangala vaadya/Naada swara (Purcussion instruments). Pattada aane Vikrama, Dasara elephant Gopi who assisted him (Vikrama) for rituals, pattada kudure (horse), pattada hasu (cow) were part of the procession.

And later the idol of Goddess Chamudeswari was reinstalled at Chamundi thotti from where it was moved to Kannadi thotti on day 1 of private Dasara festivities at the palace.

The former state anthem of the then Mysuru State "Kayo Sri Gowri" was played by Naada Swara troupe at the beginning and end of the "Vijaya Yathre".

Sri Yaduveer's mother Rajamatha Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, his wife Trishika Devi Wadiyar, son Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar and other members were present.

Due to the pandemic, Vajramushti Kaalaga (wrestling), organised on every Vijayadashami at the palace was cancelled this year.

On Sunday, attired in golden brocaded royal robes blended with vally, turbon, and antique jewellery, Sri Yaduveer performed Aayudha pooja to "khaas aayudas" or the royal arms and ammunitions, at Kalyanamantapa of the palace. He also offered pooja to Pattada aane Vikrama, another festival elephant Gopi and other palace elephants, Pattada kudure (horse), Pattada hasu (cow) and camels apart from Belli gaadi (silver chariot), silver palanquin, a few of the favourite car collection of late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar. The collection included BMW five series, BMW seven series, Mercedes Benz, Ford Endeavor, Tata Innova, Xylo, Scorpio Valantra and Wagon R among others.

All of them bear 1953 as registration number the same as the year of birth of Sri Srikantadatta and the royal insignia Ganduberunda. And at 7 pm on Sunday, Yaduveer held his last private darbar of the year, at darbar hall. And the mask of Lion thrown around golden throne on the day 1 of Dasara was removed after darbar. Later 'Kankana visarjana' of Sri Yaduveer happened at Khaas pooja mandir at Palace and he later offered poojas at Amala devatha sannidi.





