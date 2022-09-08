Mysuru students excel in global competition for the third time

Mysuru: Thirty-seven students of the Department of I&PE and Mechanical Engineering, JSS Science and Technology University(JSSSTU) Mysuru, participated in the International Design and Engineering Education Association (IDEEA) competition under the IDEEA theme, African Farming Mobility held from September 1 to September 4 at Puebla Mexico and won several prizes.

More than 23 universities worldwide teamed up to create a unique educational experience in the field of engineering and design. The students Chandan Urs, Mir Zameer and Chirag won the best collaboration award, second prize in best engineering and third prize in bestproduct for their work under the guidance of Prof Basavaraj, associate professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Harish V, Deepak A and Dhanush G M won the second prize in the design category under the mentorship of Dr Skanda M G, assistant professor, Department of I & P Engineering, and Amoghavarsha Nripatunga, Saisumukh S H and Praveen Kumar won the first prize in engineering category and first prize in best product category under the mentorship of Dr Manjunatha B, assistant professor, Department. of I & P Engineering, JSSSTU; Dr S B Kivade, Principal and Dean (Engineeringand Technology); Dr V Ramesh, IDEEA Integrator, Prof Basavaraj V, IDEEA Coordinator.