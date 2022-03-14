  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Mysuru University announces honorary doctorate for Puneeth Rajkumar

Mysuru University announces honorary doctorate for Puneeth Rajkumar
x

Mysuru University announces honorary doctorate for Puneeth Rajkumar

Highlights

The Mysuru University has announced honorary doctorate for Power Star late Puneet Rajkumar.

Mysuru: The Mysuru University has announced honorary doctorate for Power Star late Puneet Rajkumar.

Announcing this, university Vice-Chancellor Prof G Hemanth Kumar said that it's gift to Puneet Rajkumar on his birth anniversary.

He said State Governor Thaver Chand Gehlot would confer the honorary doctorate on March 22.

Puneet's father and Kannada super star late Dr Rajkumar was also the recipient of honour from the university.

Hemanth Kumar visited Puneet Rajkumar's residency at Sadashivanagara in Bengaluru and invited the late actor's wife to attend convocation ceremony.

When Puneet was alive some people requested him to accept an honorary doctorate but he politely declined the suggestion, said his wife Ashwini.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X