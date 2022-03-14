Mysuru University announces honorary doctorate for Puneeth Rajkumar

Mysuru: The Mysuru University has announced honorary doctorate for Power Star late Puneet Rajkumar.

Announcing this, university Vice-Chancellor Prof G Hemanth Kumar said that it's gift to Puneet Rajkumar on his birth anniversary.

He said State Governor Thaver Chand Gehlot would confer the honorary doctorate on March 22.

Puneet's father and Kannada super star late Dr Rajkumar was also the recipient of honour from the university.

Hemanth Kumar visited Puneet Rajkumar's residency at Sadashivanagara in Bengaluru and invited the late actor's wife to attend convocation ceremony.

When Puneet was alive some people requested him to accept an honorary doctorate but he politely declined the suggestion, said his wife Ashwini.