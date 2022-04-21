Mysuru: Women India protests rising prices of fuel

Mysuru: The Women India Movement (WIM), Karnataka unit, on Thursday strongly condemned the central and State government's policies of hiking the prices of cooking gas, fuel and electricity.

Addressing the gathering, WIM state vice president Sabira Begum said that the price of petrol had risen by Rs 10 per litre in the last

two weeks. "The cost of LPG cylinder and essential commodities is skyrocketing and women are the direct victims of this. This proves the anti-women attitude of the government."

She said if this continues, the situation for women in Karnataka, which is the second State in women's malnutrition, will worsen. Life is going to be insurmountable.

"This shows the corruption in the State. The administration has deteriorated. But the government doesn't seem to care about this. Instead, the riots are being instigated by a racist argument. The government should immediately control prices."