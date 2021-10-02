  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Mysuru zoo gets two gorillas, 4 orangutans

Mysuru zoo gets two gorillas
x

Mysuru zoo gets two gorillas, 4 orangutans 

Highlights

The Chamarajendra Zoological Park has received new guests -- two gorilla and four orangutans.

Mysuru: The Chamarajendra Zoological Park has received new guests -- two gorilla and four orangutans. The two gorillas, Tabo (14) and Damba (8) came from Germany, while Afa (5) and Minni (7), the two of the four orangutans, came from Malaysia. Merlin (17) and Atina (13), the other two orangutans, came from Singapore.

Orangutans though resemble gorillas are said to be more intelligent than the latter. Zoo officials said the new guests have been kept in quarantine and will be available for public viewing soon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X