Mysuru zoo gets two gorillas, 4 orangutans 

Mysuru: The Chamarajendra Zoological Park has received new guests -- two gorilla and four orangutans. The two gorillas, Tabo (14) and Damba (8) came from Germany, while Afa (5) and Minni (7), the two of the four orangutans, came from Malaysia. Merlin (17) and Atina (13), the other two orangutans, came from Singapore.



Orangutans though resemble gorillas are said to be more intelligent than the latter. Zoo officials said the new guests have been kept in quarantine and will be available for public viewing soon.