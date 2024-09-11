Nagendra, the mastermind behind multi-crore scam: ED

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted a charge sheet accusing former Minister Nagendra of being the mastermind behind the multi-crore scam of the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd.

The ED, which investigated the case, submitted a chargesheet to the Court. The ED has mentioned that a Rs 187 crore scam has been filed against Nagendra along with 5 accused. Nagendra was in close contact with the mediator Satyanarayana Verma in Hyderabad. Like Nagendra's calculation, there was a complete money transaction. Rs 21 crores have been used for Lok Sabha elections. It has been mentioned that money laundering has taken place in Bangalore and Bellary.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the state government in connection with the Valmiki scam had filed a chargesheet against 12 accused in the 3rd ACMM Court in August. The name of former minister Nagendra, Basanagouda Daddal was not mentioned in the charge sheet. A charge sheet was submitted against 12 people including Sathyarayana Verma, Satyanarayana Itkari, Valmiki Nigam MD Padmanabha, Accountant Parasurama, Nekkunti Nagaraj, Nageshwar, Sai Teja.