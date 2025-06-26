Namma Yatri launches welfare trust for drivers

Bengaluru: Mobility platform Namma Yatri on Wednesday announced the launch of the Namma Driver Welfare Trust (NDWT), a first-of-its-kind, community-powered initiative aimed at ensuring the long-term well-being of its drivers across Karnataka.

Namma Yatri, built on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), said the trust will be funded through a fixed contribution of two per cent of its revenue, according to a press release. The trust is designed as a legally registered, independently governed entity aimed at providing sustained financial and social support to drivers and their families, beyond incentives and performance metrics.

Speaking at the event, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, “The launch of the Namma Driver Welfare Trust is a commendable initiative—one that recognises the hard work of these drivers and provides them with greater security and support.”

Shan M S, Co-founder of Namma Yatri, added, “From the very beginning, we have seen drivers not just as partners but as people who carry the weight of the city every single day. Their challenges aren’t seasonal, and our support shouldn’t be either.”

In the release, Namma Yatri added it offers a transparent, commission-free ecosystem that ensures “affordable, reliable, and sustainable transportation solutions.”