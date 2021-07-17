Nandi Hills Will Shortly Have A Ropeway

According to Karnataka's tourism and environment minister, C P Yogeshwar, the popular hill station Nandi Hills, andis just a far away, that is an hour's drive from Bengaluru, will soon have a ropeway. Yogeshwar asked the officials to issue a tender and complete the project's requirements during a departmental review meeting.



While mentioning the qualification, AARCON Infra Company, has 51 years of experience in completing ropeway projects throughout the world and has erected 64 ropeways in various states in India and other areas of the world, gave a demonstration of their skills. He stated that they will shortly call a tender and begin work on the ropeway at the Nandi Hills. Nandi Hills, in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district, attracts a lot of tourists from Bengaluru, especially on weekends, that gather to visit the dawn and see the beautiful plants and animals. The hill station also has historical value, as it dates back to the reign of Tipu Sultan, who utilized it as a summer resort.

The Chikkabalpura district administration stated that over 8,000 people visited Nandi Hills when the government removed the curfew altogether. To combat the spread of Covid-19 in the district, the district authorities banned admission to Nandi Hills on weekends.

Meanwhile, the state administration had previously planned to promote a variety of activities and initiatives at Nandi Hills in order to stimulate tourism. Trails to the five hills around the hills, eco-tourism, archaeological monument conservation, beautification, and infrastructure development are all part of that strategy.