Narendra Modi thanks people of Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada district

Mangaluru : Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Mangaluru, held on Sunday, April 14th, witnessed an impressive turnout. The whole roadshow reflected not only the enthusiasm of the local populace but also the deep-rooted connection between the region and the ruling party.

Expressing his gratitude to the gathering, PM Modi lauded their overwhelming participation, emphasising the longstanding bond between the area and BJP. PM Modi stated on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), “My gratitude to the people of Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada Parliamentary constituency for turning out in record numbers during today’s roadshow. This part of Karnataka and our Party have a very strong bond. People have blessed us for years, as they relate to our ideology of good governance and our efforts in preserving as well as celebrating our ancient culture.”



Central to the event was the release of the party’s manifesto on the same day, with PM Modi underscoring its potential to catalyse development in Mangaluru.



With promises of bolstering urban infrastructure and rejuvenating sectors like fisheries, the manifesto aims to address the region’s economic and social needs, resonating with the coastal community’s aspirations for progress.



“In the last decade our Government has done a lot of work in the Dakshina Kannada constituency. The focus of these works have been transportation, port development, fishermen and fisherwomen empowerment, energy, healthcare and more. Our emphasis on economic reforms has benefitted many people here, who are known for their entrepreneurial spirit”, the PM stated on X along with pictures of an enthusiastic gathering.



Amidst the festivities, PM Modi did not shy away from addressing the political landscape. “Dakshina Kannada cannot afford to vote for Congress, which is immersed in vote bank politics and dividing people. The Congress government in Karnataka is busy in factionalism, looting public money and stalling development. They also have no understanding of Karnataka’s culture,” He mentioned.



The roadshow itself was a spectacle, spanning a 2-kilometer route from Brahmashree Narayan Guru Circle to Navbharath Circle. Crowds lined the streets, waving flags and chanting slogans, as PM Modi’s convoy made its way through the heart of Mangaluru. The event not only energised party supporters but also captured the attention of local residents, showcasing the significance of grassroots engagement in India’s vibrant democracy.



As the political landscape continues to evolve in the run-up to the elections, PM Modi’s roadshow in Mangaluru serves as a testament to the enduring connection between politics, community, and regional identity. In a region where every vote counts, the event underscored the importance of political engagement and the role of local support in shaping the future trajectory of the nation.

