National Herald Case: Delhi Court Order Vindicates Congress Stand, Says Manjunath Bhandary

Mangaluru: Welcoming the decision of the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi to decline consideration of the Enforcement Directorate’s chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald-linked money laundering case, Karnataka Legislative Council member and KPCC working president Manjunath Bhandary on Tuesday said the verdict reaffirmed faith in truth and justice.

In a statement issued here, Bhandary described the court’s ruling as a “victory for truth” and a strong rebuttal to what he termed as a politically motivated action against the Congress leadership. He said the order had further strengthened public confidence in the ideological foundations and democratic commitment of the Congress party.

The special court, presided over by Judge Vishal Gogne, observed that the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) did not meet the legal threshold required for the court to take cognisance of the case. The court’s refusal to proceed with the matter, Bhandary said, exposed the weaknesses in the agency’s allegations and underlined the misuse of central institutions to target opposition leaders.

Dr. Bhandary asserted that the Congress party has consistently stood by constitutional values and the rule of law, even in the face of sustained political pressure. “This judgment reinforces the belief that truth ultimately prevails. The Congress leadership has never shied away from legal scrutiny and has cooperated fully with the judicial process,” he said.

He further alleged that the National Herald case was an attempt to malign senior Congress leaders and divert public attention from pressing national issues. According to him, such efforts have repeatedly failed because they lack legal and factual substance.

Stating that the Congress would continue its struggle in defence of democracy, federalism and institutional independence, Bhandary said the party remains committed to fighting injustice through lawful and democratic means. “The Congress has always chosen the path of justice and constitutional morality. This verdict is yet another reminder that truth cannot be suppressed for long,” he added.

The ruling, he said, would embolden the party cadre and supporters across the country, while also sending a clear message about the importance of judicial independence in safeguarding democratic principles Dr.Bhandary noted.