Live
- A political Biography of NTR by K Ramachandra Murty
- Hyderabad: Policeman performs CPR to a man who collapsed on road, receives applauds
- KCR, Kejriwal met to discuss liquor scam case: Ponnala
- Nettaru's wife will be reappointed says Siddaramiah
- Chartered Accountants can change governments: Bandi
- Karnataka Cabinet Takes Oath
- Hyderabad: Humiliated over harassment from private bank for loan repayment, man ends life
- Training programme on plastic ban organized in Hyderabad
- YS Jagan meets union Jal Shakti Minister, seeks to release pending bills of Polavaram
- Modi Govt failed on all fronts in last nine years: Uttam
Nettaru's wife will be reappointed says Siddaramiah
Highlights
After a day-long bombardment of stories on the net and the social media handles on Nuthan Kumari wife of slain BJP Yuva Morcha president, had been...
After a day-long bombardment of stories on the net and the social media handles on Nuthan Kumari wife of slain BJP Yuva Morcha president, had been sacked, Chief Minister Siddaramiah tweeted that she will be re-appointed in the same place with immediate effect.
In the tweet, Siddaramias clarified that there was no design in this, but when a new government takes charge the contract workers will be shunted out. It is not just Nuthan Kumari but also 150 others on a contract basis, have been sacked.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS