Nettaru's wife will be reappointed says Siddaramiah

After a day-long bombardment of stories on the net and the social media handles on Nuthan Kumari wife of slain BJP Yuva Morcha president, had been...

After a day-long bombardment of stories on the net and the social media handles on Nuthan Kumari wife of slain BJP Yuva Morcha president, had been sacked, Chief Minister Siddaramiah tweeted that she will be re-appointed in the same place with immediate effect.

In the tweet, Siddaramias clarified that there was no design in this, but when a new government takes charge the contract workers will be shunted out. It is not just Nuthan Kumari but also 150 others on a contract basis, have been sacked.

