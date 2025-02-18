New technology helps farmers keep wild elephants at bay

Chamarajanagara : In the village of PG Palya in Hanur Taluk, Chamarajanagar district, scenes of wild elephants attempting to breach land or cross over railway barricades have become a common sight. Locals, struggling to protect their crops from damage caused by elephant herds, have come up with an innovative solution. Despite efforts like solar fencing and railway barricades, these measures proved ineffective. However, the villagers have now adopted a new technology to combat the issue.

The villagers have installed new scanners and CCTV cameras in the areas where elephants usually roam. As soon as an elephant appears in the camera’s view, it triggers a loud siren followed by the sound of a roaring tiger and a strange noise. This sudden noise causes the elephants to panic and retreat towards the forest.

The CCTV cameras are specially designed to target elephants. When elephants approach the railway barricades, the cameras send a message that activates the siren. The siren produces the sound of a tiger’s roar along with other unusual noises. Upon hearing the roar, the elephants believe a tiger is nearby and quickly leave the area, heading back into the forest. This new technology has shown significant results, and there is hope that it will effectively reduce the damage caused by elephant invasions in the coming days.

The wild elephants had caused immense losses to the villagers of PG Palya and surrounding areas, destroying banana, vegetable, and sugarcane crops. Despite installing fences and barriers, the elephant herds continued to invade the fields at night, leaving the farmers distressed. With the introduction of the new scanners and CCTV cameras, however, the technology has proven to be a game-changer.

The constant threat from elephants had made life difficult for the farmers, but with the new system in place, the elephants’ invasions have finally been stopped. The villagers are now able to breathe a sigh of relief, as they are no longer forced to endure the destruction of their hard-earned crops. The new technology has brought a sense of joy to their faces, marking the end of a long-standing struggle against the wild elephants.