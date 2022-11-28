NGO alleges Mutt authorities offered Rs 3 crore to hush up POCSO case

Mysuru: In a fresh development Mysuru-based NGO Odanadi has alleged that the Sri Jagadguru Murugharajendra (SJM) Mutt authorities offered Rs 3 crore to it to hush up the two POCSO cases filed against erstwhile pontiff Shivamurthy Sharana.

The allegation gained significance as the four minor victims who filed POCSO case against seer in Mysuru after authorities and police in Chitradurga refused to book case against seer. The Odanadi gave shelter to victims and assisted to file first FIR against seer under POCSO in Nazarbad police station on August 27 .

The Odanadi also provided assistance to file second FIR against Shivamurthy Sharana on October 13 at Nazarbad police. Later both cases were transferred to Chitradurga rural police station. The police submitted 694-page chargesheet against the prime accused Shivamurthy Sharana , hostel warden Rashmi and mutt manager Paramashivaiah in first FIR .The investigation in to second POCSO case is underway. The NGO Odanadi which has been striving for welfare of victims and child trafficking was also booked by Chitradurga police 15 days back for hatching conspiracy against SJM mutt which was refuted by Odanadi directors. The Odanadi director K V Stanley told this reporter that it is nothing but a desperate effort by mutt to hush up the case. He said the mutt authorities first attempted to hush up cases by luring victims family members.

The role of CWC and District child protection unit (DCPU) is also suspicious as both did not unearth illegal adoption centre run by mutt since decades. He said the State Child Rights Commission ordered for an enquiry against DCPU and CWC for trying to shield mutt.

In a fresh development the mutt through a politician offered Rs 3 crore to Odanadi to give up the cases. He said Odanadi supported thousands of victims since four decades and would never give up the agitation against offenders.

He said the mutt is trying to hush up the case as it is difficult to get bail from court as prime accused is facing two separate POCSO cases.

He made it clear that the agitation would continue till poor minor victims get justice.