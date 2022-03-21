NGOs distribute earthen pots to mark World Sparrow Day

Mysuru: City-based NGOs -- Pragati Pratishtana and People for Animals (PFA) -- distributed earthen pots to citizens to quench the thirst of birds in this summer, to mark World Sparrow Day on Sunday.

Every year March 20 is celebrated as World Sparrow Day to create awareness about the importance of house sparrows and the need to protect them. Common house sparrows were a natural sight but in recent years, due to a rapid increase in the levels of noise pollution, they have disappeared.

World Sparrow Day is an initiative that was first started by Nature Forever Society of India along with the Eco Sys Action Foundation of France. The day is also celebrated to encourage young enthusiasts to come forward and help taking care of the birds in summer.

Pragathi Prathishtan distributed pots to interested public to place on their rooftops to quench the thirst of birds. The theme for the World Sparrows Day 2022 - 'I Love Sparrows' is inspired by the hope that more and more people will come forward to celebrate the bond that humans had with sparrows in the past.

Pragathi Pratishtan founder Ajay Kumar Jain said that there are 43 species of sparrows found around the world. In India there are mainly five species of sparrows. House Sparrow, Russet Sparrow, Sind Sparrow, Eurasian Tree Sparrow and Spanish Sparrow. In India sparrow is the State bird of national capital New Delhi.Pragathi Pratisthan is on a mission to distribute 1,000 earthen pots for free to people who are willing to provide water for the hapless birds reeling under the scorching heat. About 200 pots have already been distributed to residential associations, clubs and educational institutions. The project was initially started in 2018. With its huge success, it has decided to continue every summer.

To mark the World Sparrow Day, People For Animals (PFA) distributed eco-friendly bamboo and earthen water bowls to feed the birds in scorching heat. The bowls were distributed to the representatives of NGOs, philanthropy groups and individuals at Karanji Lake Nature Park. While in the evening awareness and sensitisation programme is organised at Kurubarahalli and Siddartha Layout.