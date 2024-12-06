Live
- Netflix Account Phishing Alert: How Hackers Are Stealing User Info
- Mangalore CCB Police Seize 200 Grams of MDMA, Two Drug Peddlers, Including Nigerian National, Arrested
- Risk Outlook 2025: 75% of Organisations See Social Unrest as the Top Risk in a Fragmented World
- Telangana Government Increases DA and Allowances for Home Guards
- CM Revanth Reddy Proposes Transgenders as Traffic Assistants
- Experience Kanguva on Prime Video: Release Date, Cast, and More
- Local Congress Leader Fatally Injured Shankar Shetty Loses Life Vehicle Collision
- Eshwarappa Faces Case Over Provocative Speech Allegedly Made Speech During Protest
- NIA Seizes Key Evidence in Praveen Nettaru Murder Probe
- Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Faces Major Setback as BSNL Gains 5.5 Million Users
Just In
NIA Seizes Key Evidence in Praveen Nettaru Murder Probe
Following Raids Conducted in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu
Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted extensive raids on Thursday across multiple locations in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as part of its investigation into the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru. According to an official statement, the searches were aimed at uncovering evidence and apprehending those still at large in the case.
The operation targeted premises associated with suspects, absconding individuals, and their associates. The NIA, which took over the case from the Bellare police in Dakshina Kannada on August 4, 2022, seized various digital devices and incriminating documents during the raids. The agency stated that these findings would play a crucial role in furthering the investigation and bringing the absconding accused to justice.
The murder of Praveen Nettaru, who served as the Dakshina Kannada District Secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha, occurred on July 26, 2022. He was brutally attacked with sharp weapons, a crime linked to members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). Authorities believe the act was intended to create a climate of fear within a particular community.
To date, the NIA has arrested 19 individuals in connection with the case and filed chargesheets against 23 people, including four who remain absconding. The agency has issued non-bailable warrants and announced rewards for information leading to the capture of seven absconders.
This latest move follows earlier developments in which two individuals were charged for allegedly sheltering Mustafa Paichar, identified as the key conspirator in the case.