NICE Road toll hike sparks public anger across capital

Bengaluru: The beginning of July has brought with it an unwelcome hike for thousands of commuters in Bengaluru as toll charges on the NICE Road (Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises) have been increased yet again. The revised toll rates came into effect on Monday and have already sparked a wave of criticism from motorists, particularly from the middle and lower income groups who use the route regularly.

Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE), the private entity that manages the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC), issued a public notification stating that the new toll rates were implemented as per the Karnataka Government’s toll concession agreement and in accordance with PWD 40 CRM 2008 guidelines.

The company stated that the hike was part of a routine annual revision. However, citizens say the move is poorly timed and adds a significant financial burden amid rising living costs.

The revision affects eight major toll plazas under NICE’s control, including busy junctions such as Hosur Road, Bannerghatta Road, Kanakapura Road, Mysuru Road, Tumakuru Road and the Cloverleaf Junction. The new toll rates show an average hike of 10 to 15 percent across various categories of vehicles. In a rare move for Indian expressways, even two-wheelers are being charged—leading to increased discontent among daily commuters.

For instance, cars travelling along the Tumakuru Road will now pay Rs233, up from the previous Rs215, while buses using the same stretch are charged Rs650, an increase from Rs570. Two-wheeler users, who were already paying Rs70 on some stretches, now face a revised rate of Rs78. Similar hikes have been recorded across the other toll plazas, with no exemptions announced.

The hike has not gone down well with the public. Several motorists took to social media and local media outlets to vent their frustration, accusing the authorities and the toll operator of exploiting commuters.

Many also questioned the justification for the steep increase, pointing to inconsistent road maintenance and traffic congestion on NICE Road despite the high toll rates.

“Every year the prices go up, but the condition of the roads remains the same or even worse in some parts. Where is this money going?” asked Santhosh R., a daily commuter who uses the Kanakapura Road stretch.

Transport experts have also expressed concerns about the timing and transparency of the hike. With fuel prices remaining high, property tax hikes recently announced, and overall inflation climbing, the toll increase has added one more pressure point to Bengaluru’s already expensive urban lifestyle.

The sudden announcement—without any advance notice or public consultation—has further angered many commuters who are now urging the state government to step in.

Opposition parties and citizen forums have started raising questions over the lack of oversight and accountability in toll revisions, especially when such infrastructure is widely used by the public on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, with transporters and logistics operators also impacted, ripple effects are expected on the cost of goods and transport services across the region. Whether the government will intervene or allow the toll hike to stand under existing contractual obligations is yet to be seen. But for now, the pinch of the new toll rates is being sharply felt across Bengaluru’s roads