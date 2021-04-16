Night curfew will be extended to more districts: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that though the State had no intention to clamp lockdown, the night curfew would be extended to a few more districts.



He requested the people to adhere to Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) and cooperate with the efforts of the government in implementing the guidelines.

"We are planning to extent night curfew to few more districts and those coming from Maharashtra will be closely monitored."

On the weekend lockdown, he said that the government would take a decision depending on the situation.

"The State government is hopeful of containing the spread of the pandemic with the cooperation and support of the people," he added.