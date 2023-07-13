Nirmala Sitharaman for Udupi, to talk on 9 years of Modi’s rule

Manipal: Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman will address a conference of elders on the achievement of 9 years of the Modi government on Friday, according to the Udupi district president of the BJP Kuiladi Suresh Naik here on Wednesday.

On this occasion a brochure entitled Maha Vikasan Abhiyan will be released. As per the instructions of the party, organising a convention of senior BJP members in the Udupi area, traders’ convention, mandal executive meeting, door to door campaign to publicize the achievements of 9 years of Prime Minister Modi’s administration, formation of a team of 100 professionals and social leaders in the taluk level, formation of a team of 100 active workers booth wise has been done. He said that the important work plans like organizing a friendly meeting of the mandal office bearers and activating the social media team should be done systematically in the month of July.

BJP Mangaluru division in-charge K. Udaya Kumar Shetty said that the BJP workers who have made a mark of continuous victory in the district are a role model for the state. ‘Congratulations to all those who have joined hands to continue BJP’s victory march in the district. The Congress just out of greed for power has misled the people by imposing conditions day by day without properly implementing any of the guarantees of freebies announced during the elections. In this budget presented by Siddaramaiah, he has abandoned the pro-people schemes of the previous BJP government and discriminated by not giving any scheme to the coastal district.

‘Appeasement of minorities and anti-Hindu policy in the state is crossing the line. Prime Minister Modi’s governance has been appreciated not only across the country but internationally. Today, India is leading the world in terms of fastest growing economy. In this regard, he called for the failure of the administration of the state government and the achievements of the central government to work with commitment for the victory of the party candidates in all the upcoming elections’ Shetty said.