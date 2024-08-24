NITK Celebrates National Space Day, Inspires Future Space Scientists

Mangalore : The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, hosted a two-day celebration of National Space Day on August 23-24, with a focus on inspiring the next generation of space scientists. The event featured a keynote address by Dr. Venkitakrishnan P.V., a former Director at ISRO's Capacity Building Programme, who highlighted India’s impressive achievements in space exploration and underscored the importance of innovation and collaboration in the field.

Prof. B. Ravi, Director of NITK Surathkal, and Prof. Udaya Bhat K, Dean of Research and Consultancy, also spoke at the event, stressing the crucial role of space research and development in advancing technology and scientific knowledge.

The celebration attracted participants from over 10 schools, with more than 400 students attending the inaugural ceremony. Following the formal proceedings, the event featured a series of technical sessions, panel discussions, and project showcases, providing students with the chance to engage with leading experts from the space industry.

Students were also given the opportunity to tour NITK’s state-of-the-art research facilities, offering them a firsthand look at cutting-edge developments in space science and technology.