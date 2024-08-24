Live
- Using Nifty Screener to Identify Potential Breakout Stocks
- IRL Round 1: Lancaster, Pariat win as Ruhaan Alva captures double podium on a thrilling day
- UTT 2024: Sathiyan stuns World No.20 Aruna but U Mumba overcome Dabang Delhi 9-6
- Second round of India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable on Monday
- Centre directs insurance firm to pay Rs 225 cr to 2 lakh farmers for crop loss
- Uzbekistan hosts 'International Festival of Grapes and Winemaking' to boost industry, tourism
- Cabinet approves BioE3 Policy to boost green economy, create more jobs
- Centre directs insurance firm to pay Rs 225 cr to 2 lakh farmers for crop loss
- PM Modi to interact with 11 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' in Jalgaon on Sunday
- Hamas delegation to arrive in Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks
Just In
NITK Celebrates National Space Day, Inspires Future Space Scientists
The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, hosted a two-day celebration of National Space Day on August 23-24, with a focus on inspiring the next generation of space scientists
Mangalore : The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK), Surathkal, hosted a two-day celebration of National Space Day on August 23-24, with a focus on inspiring the next generation of space scientists. The event featured a keynote address by Dr. Venkitakrishnan P.V., a former Director at ISRO's Capacity Building Programme, who highlighted India’s impressive achievements in space exploration and underscored the importance of innovation and collaboration in the field.
Prof. B. Ravi, Director of NITK Surathkal, and Prof. Udaya Bhat K, Dean of Research and Consultancy, also spoke at the event, stressing the crucial role of space research and development in advancing technology and scientific knowledge.
The celebration attracted participants from over 10 schools, with more than 400 students attending the inaugural ceremony. Following the formal proceedings, the event featured a series of technical sessions, panel discussions, and project showcases, providing students with the chance to engage with leading experts from the space industry.
Students were also given the opportunity to tour NITK’s state-of-the-art research facilities, offering them a firsthand look at cutting-edge developments in space science and technology.