Nitte University launches flagship Climate Action Programme
Mangaluru: Nitte (Deemed to be University) has launched its flagship initiative, the Nitte Climate Action Program (NCAP) 2025, with a strong call for academic institutions to take the lead in addressing climate change. The programme was inaugurated at the K.S. Hegde Medical Academy Auditorium on Monday in the presence of academic leaders, government officials, and students.
Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, Darshan H.V., IAS, the Chief Guest, underscored the urgency of collective action. “Climate change is not a distant threat; it is a reality affecting our communities right now. The NCAP is a commendable initiative that will empower our youth to build a sustainable future,” he said.
Prof. (Dr.) G. Sriniketan, Guest of Honour and former IIC President of Nitte University, observed that education must play a pivotal role in fostering climate action through research and innovation. “Institutions must lead the charge against climate change for lasting global impact,” he remarked.
Nitte University Vice Chancellor, Prof. (Dr.) M.S. Moodithaya, who presided over the event, reiterated the university’s alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). “The NCAP reflects our resolve to nurture climate-conscious citizens and leaders,” he said.
Other dignitaries included Dr. Harsha Halahalli, Registrar; Prof. (Dr.) Suma Ballal, Deputy Registrar and SDG Cell Coordinator; Dr. Vinayaka B. Shet, Member Secretary of the SDG Cell; and Mr. Shashi Kumar Shetty, NSS Coordinator.
Organised in collaboration with the NSS unit, Dr. M.R.S.M. English Medium High School, Thokur, and MRPL, the programme will promote awareness campaigns and sustainability projects on campus and in local communities. A special session for students was conducted by Dr. Nesara Kadanakuppe, Associate Professor, Nitte Institute of Communication.