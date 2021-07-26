No CM from Shimoga completed full term

Shimoga: This district in the Malnad region boast of contributing most number of chief ministers to the State. But all the four chief ministers from this district did not complete full term.



Like BS Yediyurappa, former chief ministers Kadidal Manjappa, S Bangarappa and J H Patel hailed from Shimoga.

Gandhian Kadidal Manjappa was elected from Teerthahalli constituency in 1952. He became chief minister following resignation of Kengal Hanumanthaiah at the fag end of his tenure. Manjappa was CM for 73 days from August 19 to October 31 in 1956.

1989 S Bangarappa won from Soraba constituency on Congress ticket in 1989 and became chief minister after resignation of Veerendra Patil. Bangarappa was in power from 1990 October 17 to 1992 November 19. He resigned for political reasons.

Socialist J H Patel who was elected from Chennagiri constituency on Janata Dal ticket became chief minister when H D Devegowda became prime minister. He was in power from March 31, 1996 to October 7, 1999.

Yeddyurappa became chief minister for four times and won seven times from Shikaripura Assembly constituency. His shortest tenure as CM was seven days in in 2007. He resigned when JDS withdrew its support. Again he became CM on May 30, 2008. He resigned on July 31, 2011. He took oath of office for the third time on May 17, 2008, but had to quit within 55 hours as he did not have majority. He was sworn in as CM for the fourth time on July 26, 2019.