No entry for two, three wheelers on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: MP Pratap Simha

Mysuru: The Mysuru Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that north Indian highways are named after holy rivers. Similarly, he has requested that the Bengaluru-Mysuru Express highway should be named after the river Cauvery which is lifeline of lakhs of farmers in the region.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, he said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who inspected the work on the express highway between Bengaluru and Mysuru on January 5 , said that the helicopter landed on the highway and the Union Minister expressed his appreciation for the work. He said the work would be completed before March 15 next and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be called him and inaugurated near Mandya at a function. He said everyone should appeal to the Union government to name the Express way as Cauvery Expressway. He said Cauveri river provided drinking water and life to lakhs of farmers hence it is appropriate to name the high way as Cauvery .

He said we have already named the Mysuru airport after Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wodeyar, and few are asking to name this highway after HD Deve Gowda. It is not wrong, but the MP said that highways have not been named after people anywhere, and said that let's all together appeal to CM Basavaraja Bommai to name the highway after Cauvery river. MP Pratap Sinha clarified that two-wheelers and three-wheelers will not be allowed on Bengaluru Mysuru express way., they have to move entirely on the service road. This decision has been taken with the aim of making it accident-free. The cultural city has been selected for Swadeshi Darshan Project along with Hampi of the state.

This project will facilitate the tourism development of Mysuru , activities and business transactions will be held throughout the year in the exhibition premises. In addition to this, money has also been released for the development of Chamundi hill under Prasad Yojana of the central government and development work will be done in Chamundi hill soon, Simha added.