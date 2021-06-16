No question of leadership change: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Even as Karnataka is battling the second wave of Covid-19, speculations have been rife in recent days that some moves are on within the ruling BJP for replacing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. But, the veteran Lingayat leader on Tuesday said there was no confusion in the state BJP on the issue of leadership and that the party was united. Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Yediyurappa said, "Arun Singh is Karnataka in-charge.

He is coming to the State to talk to all legislators and MPs. There is no confusion. He has said anyone can meet him. He will gather in-detail information... he will be there for a couple of days. I will also be with him and give all required cooperation."The statement from the Chief Minister comes a day ahead of BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh's three-day visit.

The Chief Minister also said that one or two legislators or leaders might be upset, and the party will talk to them. Some ministers and MLAs, for the first time, openly admitted to such moves to exert pressure for unseating the Karnataka BJP strongman.

Several legislators considered close to the Chief Minister rallied around him questioning the need for such a change, and asserted that the 78-year-old veteran will complete the term and will even lead the party during the next polls two years away.But, Yediyurappa's style of functioning --government's decision to sell 3,667 acres of land to the JSW Group in Ballari district which the BJP had opposed while in opposition, handling of Covid crisis -- is said to be some of the issues based on which a few legislators have decided to approach the central leadership seeking he replacement.