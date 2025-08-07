Normalise conversations about menopause: Neerja Birla

Bengaluru: Conversations around menopause must be normalised, with greater recognition of its emotional and psychological impact, especially in workplaces, said Neerja Birla, founder and chairperson of the Aditya Birla Education Trust, on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event organised by the FICCI FLO Bangalore Chapter, Birla said many women experience “subtle yet impactful changes” during this phase—including mood fluctuations and a sense of disconnection from their identity—which significantly affect their mental well-being.

“It is important to normalise conversations about menopause and encourage society and employers to recognise its emotional and psychological aspects,” Birla said. “This phase, particularly perimenopause, remains largely invisible in public discourse. Yet, it carries profound implications for women’s health, workplace productivity, and social relationships,” she added.

Citing a World Health Organization report, Birla noted that over 1.1 billion women globally are expected to be postmenopausal by 2025.