Not Against Caste Census But Favour A Scientific Approach: DCM D K Shivakumar

Belagavi: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday clarified that he had never expressed opposition to the caste census per se but was only demanding a scientific and systematic approach for the census.

Speaking to reporters outside Suvarna Soudha, he said, “Several legislators have complained that the caste census wasn’t done scientifically. There have been complaints that door-to-door survey wasn’t done during the caste census. It is only appropriate that all communities get a true representation of their population in the census so that they get proportional benefits.”

“We are only asking if the survey has been done in a scientific manner. I believe in social and economic surveys and I stand by the Congress party’s philosophy of social justice to all communities. I am also a backward class leader but as the President of the Party it is my duty to look at all communities with the same lens,” he said, responding to a reporter who raised the point of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge stating in Rajya Sabha that BJP and D K Shivakumar were opposed to the caste census.

Asked about missing documents of the caste census, he said he was not aware of it. “I have spoken to Jayaprakash Hegde and I am told that the caste census report doesn’t have the signature of the Secretary. Lack of signature from the authorised persons raises the question of the validity of the census report,” he added.

Asked if the comments of the former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy that an influential Congress minister along with 50-60 MLAs would join BJP post general elections were pointing to him, DCM Shivakumar said, “I am born Congressman. I am not crazy to go to another party. I have my own ideals and I have great belief in Gandhi family and Congress party. Kumaraswamy is floating around rumours but I am not worried about it.”