Not easy for former CM in Vokkaliga strong hold

Mandya: The Lok Sabha elections in Mandya constituency are set to be a fierce contest among traditional parties, with political alliances, promises, and caste calculations dominating the discourse. Former Chief Minister and alliance candidate H.D. Kumaraswamy is contesting for the first time in Mandya, while Congress candidate Venkataramane Gowda, popularly known as Star Chandru, may be a newcomer to politics but possesses the political acumen and backing of Minister Chaluvarayaswamy.

Historically, the Congress has won 13 times in the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency, followed by JDS with five victories, Praja Socialist Party with one, and an independent candidate clinching it once. The last election saw the victory of non-partisan candidate MP Sumalatha Ambarish, marking a shift in the political landscape.

In the 2019 elections, all eight assembly constituencies were held by JDS MLAs, yet the Congress-JDS alliance failed to secure a win.

This time, Congress holds seven out of the eight assembly seats, with JDS holding one.

The current BJP-JDS alliance has stirred the electoral pot, raising questions about whether history will repeat itself. HD Kumaraswamy brings his political clout and charisma to the campaign, emphasizing his contributions to the district's development and seeking voter empathy, particularly regarding his son's past defeat and health issues. Star Chandru emphasizes his local roots and the backing of seven Congress MLAs, leveraging the state government's guarantee schemes and promising accelerated district development.