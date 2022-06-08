Nun sees threat to life from colleagues

Mysuru: nun working in Mercy convent inSri Rampura has uploaded a video in social media, seeking protection from colleagues.

According to the video clip, Sister Wilsena, working in the convent which provides shelter to specially abled children foraround 25 years, said that when she raised her voice against irregularities, her colleagues Margaret, Deepa and Ann Mary threatened and sought protection.

She expressed the apprehension that her 'rivals' might either forcibly admit her to hospital for mental treatment or murder her. She further added that if her body was found in such a state as to be perceived as suicide or unnatural death, it must be treated as murder.

She said after she had written a letter to the State Human Rights Commission in Bengaluruabout the irregularities, three men attacked her and admitted her to a nearby St Mary mental health hospital for treatment. She managed to escape from the hospital with the help of her relatives and lodged acomplaint at Ashokapuram police station.