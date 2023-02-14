OIS appreciated by Governor of Karnataka at Diksuchi programme

Bengaluru: Students of Orchids The International School (OIS), Jalahalli branch participated in the Dikcuchi program organized by the National Academy of Customs, Indirect taxes and Narcotics at NACIN, Bengaluru. The Governor of Karnataka, Thawar Chand Gehlot, inaugurated the Diksuchi program for the 74th batch of IRS officer trainees. 40 students of the OIS Jalahalli branch performed in the band set to welcome the governor.

Addressing the gathering, Gehlot urged the young officers to imbibe the Panchpran (five resolutions) envisaged by the Prime Minister to achieve the objectives of New India during the Amrit Kaal leading to the 100th year of independence.

The Governor Gehlot felicitated Seema Soman, PE teacher, and Swarnalatha Shetty, the operational manager of Orchids The International School, Jalahalli branch, and appreciated the students who performed at the band performance.

Other dignitaries present at the event were Smt. Ranjana Jha, Chief Commissioner of Central Tax and Customs, Bengaluru; S R Baruah, Director General, DG System, New Delhi; and Narayana Swamy, Additional Director General, NACIN, Bengaluru.