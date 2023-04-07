One lakh voters would exercise franchise at home in Mysuru district

Mysuru: For the first time in the state, the Election Commission has made it possible for people above 80 years of age and the mentally challenged to vote from home, thereby targeting 90 per cent voting. Similarly, in Mysuru district, 84,917 people are above 80 years of age and 31,754 people with specially-abled will vote from their doorsteps. In this regard, the district administration is training the officers and staff who will participate in the process.

According to district administration figures, there are about 12,174 voters above the age of 80 in Krishnaraja constituency, which includes the old areas of the city including Mysore Palace. The least is Priyapatna constituency has 5266 people. HD Kote constituency has the highest number of differently-abled voters 3,438, followed by Hunsur with 3,430 voters.

The purpose of introducing voting from home is that people who cannot go to the polling stations due to health reasons can also exercise their right. Election staff along with videographers, agents of all political parties, police and booth level officials will visit the residences during the home voting process. "The secrecy of voting should be maintained. Deputy commissioner KV Rajendra said that we are training our polling staff and videographers.