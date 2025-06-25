Operation Sindhu: 51 people from Alipur return home

Bengaluru: Despite “complete and total ceasefire” being called for by US President Donald Trump, Iran-Israel conflict continues to create uncertainty for Indian nationals in the region, pushing the case for the continuation of Operation Sindhu.

A group of 51 people from Alipur village in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura district returned home from Iran on Tuesday. Of the 51 evacuees, the first group of 25 people have already arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

One such returnee, Mir Asif, a student of Islamic Studies, told PTI Videos: “It was scary, but we are happy now that we are back.” Syed Mohammed Razi, another returning Islamic Studies student, who has been living in Iran for six years now, said, “Although there was a lot happening in Tehran, in our city it was normal.”

Alipur is a Shia Muslim-dominated village known for its strong cultural and religious ties with Iran. Over 100 people from here had gone to Iran -- most of them were students, while some were visiting family members or were engaged in business.

Immediately after Israel bombed Iran, the family members of those stuck in Iran had told PTI that most residents from Alipur, who were in various Iranian cities, have been moved to safer areas.

More people from Alipur are expected to come back home in the coming days.