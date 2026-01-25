OPPO India launches all-new Reno15 Series

Bengaluru: OPPO India on Saturday launched its premium Reno15 Series, featuring three variants—Reno15 Pro, Reno15 Pro Mini, and Reno15. Crafted for young travelers and photography enthusiasts, the series blends advanced camera system, intelligent AI, and precision-engineered design.

Featuring color finishes inspired by natural elements and first-of-its-kind HoloFusion Technology, the Reno15 Series pairs a compact, ergonomic form factor with rugged build quality. Commenting on the launch of the Reno15 Series, Goldee Patnaik, Head of Communications, OPPO India, said, “With over 100 million OPPO users in India, we have closely witnessed how consumer expectations have evolved towards premium experiences, especially with cameras systems, intuitive AI, distinctive design language and user experience.