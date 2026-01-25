Six-Day Faculty Development Programme on Community-Based Participatory Research Concludes at UoH

Hyderabad: Universities, colleges and students can play a critical role to play in community development, said Dr. Nagendra Kumar, Director General, National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR).

Speaking at the valedictory of the Six-day Faculty Development Programme on Community Based Participatory Research (CBPR), he said universities should involve themselves in creating development plans at the gram panchayats and also in localisation of sustainable development goals. “Students ought to be trained in problem-solving skills at the community level for sustainable rural transformation,” he said.

Dr. Vasuki Belavadi, Director, Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre (MMTTC), University of Hyderabad, said the true success of Community-Based Participatory Research lies in achieving meaningful transformation at the grassroots level. He expressed his gratitude to the resource persons and participants for contributing to the overall success of the FDP.

Dr. Anshuman Karol, subject expert from Participatory Research in Asia (PRIA) called upon the participants at the FDP to carry forward the spirit and practice of participatory research in their respective institutions. The reach and impact of CBPR can be realised only when each university replicates and organises similar orientation programmes, he said.

Delivering the closing remarks, Dr. Ravula Krishnaiah, Coordinator, Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, University of Hyderabad urged faculty members to integrate CBPR practices into their academic and research work.

The week-long FDP was hosted by the MMTTC, University of Hyderabad and supported by the University Grants Commission.