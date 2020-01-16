Opposition parties are misleading people on CAA: Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai blamed the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Congress saying they were trying to incite minorities by spreading misinformation about CAA and NRC.

"CAA does not ask any documents from Indian minorities. Nobody is going to ask them [for documents], they themselves are saying that they will not give documents. We condemn this misinformation campaign. They have their own ideological contradictions. Congress was in the government when they removed cases against the PFI and now they also blamed them [PFI] for the attack on Sait. They just want to do dirty politics," Basavaraj Bommai told the media.

The statement was made after PFI state president Muhammad Saqib told an anti-CAA rally in Mangaluru that the Muslims community must not give any documents during the NRC process on Wednesday. He claimed that Muslims will not accept CAA as well as NRC because it was being done to snatch away their citizenship. The state home minister accused Congress party for being 'two-faced'.