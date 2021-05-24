Oxygen generation plants in all taluks soon

Kalaburgi: Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani announced that the State government was planning to set up oxygen generator units in all taluks. "Setting up oxygen generator units in taluks will help us in the future to overcome the crisis that the state is witnessing today," he said.



Nirani added that the government had earlier decided against giving sanctions for new nursing colleges but in the wake of the shortage of nurses, presently, sanction would be given if educational institutions come forward to set up nursing colleges in the state.

He stated that the State government would implement a new sand policy soon with tough measures against the sand mafia.

"Cases will not be filed against farmers and locals who transport sand in bullock carts and instructions have been given to the Mines and Geology department and police in this regard," he added.

Nirani rubbished the rumors of leadership change in the state and stated that B.S. Yediyurappa will complete his full term. "We will face the next election under his leadership," he said.