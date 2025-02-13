Padma Shri Awardee Sukri Bommagowda Dies at 84 in Karnataka

Sukri Bommagowda, a celebrated folk singer and recipient of the Padma Shri award, passed away early Thursday at her residence in Badageri village, Uttara Kannada district. She was 84.

After receiving medical care at a hospital in Manipal for several days, she returned home, where she took her last breath.

A revered figure within the Halakki Vokkaliga community, Sukrajji, as she was fondly called, played a crucial role in safeguarding its folk heritage. With a repertoire of nearly 5,000 folk songs, she was often described as a “walking encyclopedia” of Halakki culture.

During the 1980s, Akashvani recorded hundreds of her performances, ensuring that future generations could access and learn from the traditional songs she preserved. Her dedication to folk music extended beyond performance—she actively participated in social movements, using music as a tool for awareness and change.

Sukrajji’s commitment to social causes was deeply personal. At 16, she lost her husband, Bommagowda, to alcohol addiction. This tragedy shaped her activism, leading her to campaign against alcohol abuse in Ankola and surrounding areas. Through folk music and public addresses, she spread awareness about the damaging effects of alcohol on families and society.

Her efforts earned national acclaim, culminating in the Padma Shri honor in 2017. Additionally, she received the Nadoja Award and the Rajyotsava Award from the Karnataka government for her contributions to folk art and social work.

Sukrajji welcomed students and visitors to her home, where she shared her wisdom and promoted a way of life in harmony with nature.