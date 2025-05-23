Pakistan sponsored terrorism, Indian Delegation in Russia meet top experts

Moscow: India has made a strong case against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism at several high-level forums in Russia, with a multi-party parliamentary delegation—comprising Members of Parliament including Brijesh Chowta from Dakshina Kannada—clearly articulating the country’s stand.

Led by MP Kanimozhi, the five-member delegation was received by officials at the Indian Embassy in Moscow, where Ambassador Vinay Kumar briefed them on the broader scope of Indo-Russian ties.

The delegation first held discussions with Andrei Denisov, Deputy Chair of the Russian Federation Council’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, along with several senators. The Indian team highlighted Pakistan’s ongoing support for terrorism and detailed India’s firm response, including the successful ‘Operation Sindhoora’ following the Pahalgam terror attack. They also conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unequivocal stance on the need for a global fight against terrorism.

Later in the afternoon, the Indian MPs visited the State Duma where they met Leonid Slutsky, Chair of the International Affairs Committee, and other members, continuing their engagement on strategic issues concerning terrorism and security.

In a significant meeting at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko was briefed on how Pakistan has fostered terrorism over decades. The delegation also visited the Russian Institute of Strategic Studies and held talks with its Director Mikhail Fradkov, focusing on India's counter-terrorism policy.

Across all Russian platforms, India reiterated the need for global unity in combating terrorism, particularly emanating from Pakistan-backed networks. The Indian MPs also interacted with Russian scholars and strategists to discuss coordinated international efforts.

The delegation is scheduled to participate in a major forum in Moscow on Saturday before heading to Slovenia for the next leg of their diplomatic engagement.