Para athletes make India proud at Asian Youth Para Games 2025

Bengaluru: Karnataka’syoung para athletes have delivered an outstanding performance at the Asian Youth Para Games 2025 in Dubai, winning a total of five medals — three gold and two silver — and bringing laurels to the state and the nation.

The spotlight was firmly on Mohit Pal of Nelamangala, who emerged as the most successful athlete from the contingent. Competing in the partially blind category, Mohit showcased exceptional speed and determination to win gold medals in the 100 metres and 200 metres events, while securing a silver medal in the 400 metres.

Hailing from a humble background, Mohit’s success reflects years of dedication and discipline. His father is a driver and his mother a homemaker. Over the last two years, Mohit has undergone intensive training, combining physical conditioning with mental preparation, which helped him excel on the continental stage.

Another highlight for Karnataka came from Soumya of Chamarajanagar, who also competed in the partially blind category. Demonstrating strong endurance and tactical awareness, Soumya clinched the gold medal in the 1,500 metres, establishing herself as a promising long-distance runner in para athletics.

Adding to the medal tally was Bharathi Bharathesh from Mysuru, who represented India in the cerebral palsy category. Bharathi secured a silver medal in the long jump, showcasing consistency and technical proficiency in field events.

The athletes were trained at the Indian Athletic Academy in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, under the guidance of international athlete and coach Roshan Bachchan, with support from coach Vikram, a former state and national-level athlete.

Reflecting on the academy’s work, Roshan Bachchan said the initiative to train para athletes began several years ago after recognising their untapped potential.

“With proper guidance, structured training and discipline, these athletes have shown that they can compete and succeed at the highest levels,” he noted.

He added that focused training facilities were strengthened after the pandemic, enabling athletes like Mohit, Soumya and Bharathi to prepare systematically for major competitions. Their success at the Asian Youth Para Games, he said, was the result of consistent effort and collective support.

Looking to the future, the coaching team has set its sights on global events such as the World Para Athletics Grand Prix, senior-level Asian competitions and the Paralympic Games. They have also appealed for continued institutional and societal support to help young para athletes reach international standards.

The remarkable achievements of Karnataka’s para athletes at the Asian Youth Para Games stand as a testament to resilience, inclusive sports development and the transformative power of opportunity and determination.