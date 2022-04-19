Parikrama-Indiassetz Has Launched Free Clinic On Wheels Programme In Bangalore

The Parikrma Humanity Foundation and Indiassetz have teamed up to introduce the Pranav which is a Primary Roaming Augmented Neo-Medical Aid initiative. The fact that make it unique is the clinic on Wheels. The mobile unit will function as a mobile ICU Oxygen Support unit with four beds, offering emergency support to a critically ill patient by offering doctors on call and a mobile vaccination administrator.

The Prana Mobile Units will service underserved Bengaluru communities, comprising 110 slums and a population of 20,000 people. The mobile unit can embark at any pre-arranged docking location that is nearer to a vital patient targeting area. After the function has been achieved, it can be moved to another docking station if there is a requirement. They can produce as many of these devices as there is a need for them.

Shukla Bose, founder and CEO of Parikrama Foundation explained that Bengaluru, with a population of 1.3 crores. Among which approximately 10 lakh people belongs to slums and requires 1000 such vehicles. He remarked that their objective is to reach 100 mobile clinics initially.

Shivam Sinha, Founder & CEO Indiassetz applauded the initiative taken by Parikrama Foundation and said that they were touched by the work of Parikrama Foundation as they are doing for the destitute and oppressed sections, especially for children's education and their families. The purpose of their lives has become stronger as a result of their association with them, and they will go the extra mile to help and assist others in need.