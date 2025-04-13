PC Mohan Flags Risks of Appeasement Politics

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP MP P C Mohan has sounded an alarm over the potential for communal unrest in the state, drawing a direct comparison to the recent violence in Murshidabad, West Bengal. P C Mohan posted a video of Hindus fleeing and claimed that this could happen in Karnataka too if appeasement politics continues.

In a pointed X post, Mohan stated, “What’s happening in Murshidabad is a direct result of the West Bengal State Govt’s dangerous politics of appeasement, forcing Hindus to flee. Karnataka Congress's appeasement tactics, like 4% Muslim reservation in govt contracts, could lead to the same fate. Wake up, Hindus!”

His warning comes amid reports of over 400 Hindu families fleeing Murshidabad due to religiously motivated violence, a crisis that has claimed at least three lives.

At the core of Mohan’s critique is the Karnataka Congress government’s decision to implement a 4% reservation for Muslims in government contracts, a policy introduced in the March 2025 Budget by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This quota, applicable to contracts below Rs. 2 crore for civil works and Rs. 1 crore for goods and services. However, the BJP has fiercely opposed the move, labelling it as “sarkari jihad” and an unconstitutional act of appeasement, with plans to challenge it in court.

The Karnataka BJP has already mobilised against the policy, launching a Janakrosha Yatre protest on April 7 in Mysuru to rally public opposition to the quota and other Congress policies like price hikes. Mohan’s statement amplifies this narrative, framing the reservation as a dangerous precedent that could mirror the alleged failures of West Bengal’s governance.