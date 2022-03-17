PDO ends life; dowry harassment alleged

Chamarajanagar: A gram panchayat development officer (PDO) ended her life on Tuesday at Bastipura in Kollegala.

It is said that PDO Vidyashree married her colleague Anand in Hanurthree years ago and hada 9-month-old baby. According to a complaint lodged by Vidya's father Chidanand, Anand harassed her on a daily basis demanding that she bring more dowry and he also suspected her fidelity. Unable to bear the torture she committed suicide by hanging herself to the ceiling, Chidanand said in his complaint. He allegedthat Anand's family members murdered her and it's not a suicide.

Kollegala police registered a case and arrested Anand and his father Shyam for interrogation.