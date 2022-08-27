People are tired of BJP: Kumaraswamy

Mysuru: There is a very bad opinion about the state government run by Bharatiya Janata Party, said former Chief Minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy. Speaking to media persons here on Friday , he said that the 40 per cent commission allegation against the government has been in the news for some time now. People are tired of the BJP government. The

percentage of commission varies from department to department." He said, "There is maximum abuse of government powers. It is really disheartening to know that the state of affairs has reached this level. There is corruption in other States, but Karnataka seems to be taking the cake. If the corruption was there in the past, it was in a

small percentage, it is humongous now. BJP leaders have a lot to answer. The Hindutva and Lord Rama's cards will not yield us anything."

Continuing further, Kumaraswamy said "when I was at the helm of affairs, the administration was good. We used to follow what our leader H D Deve Gowda would advise. Now, there is no MLA who is not doing business. Everyone is after money. I request all the contractors

to stop their work to teach a lesson to the government. Training his guns on Congress, the JD(S) leader said, "They have no morality. Arakavathy Layout scam is still haunting them, but they want a judicial probe into the issue'.